Really! Sumbul Touqeer to be part of Bigg Boss OTT? Here’s what she said

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

During an event Sumbul who gained a lot of popularity during Bigg Boss 16, was asked if she will be part of Bigg Boss OTT soon. To this the actress replied, “No”, she further addressed the question saying, “Bilkul nahi.... in a heartbeat... no”

Speaking about her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul said, “I know logon ne meri aur Fahmaan ki jodi ko bahut pyaar dia hai humesha se. Par aisa possible nahi hai ki hum log saare projects ek saath karenge. Of course wo abhi alag show kar rahe hain wahan pe unki alag star cast hai and then unka gana usme alag log hain. So, ye to chalta rahega.”

Bigg Boss OTT will reportedly be hosted by Salman Khan and celebs like Sambhavna Seth, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, Gulshan (Archana Gautam's brother), Pooja Gor, Rajeev Sen, Jiya Shankar etc will be seen participanting in the show.

