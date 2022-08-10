Really! Sumbul Touqeer to be part of Bigg Boss OTT? Here’s what she said

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 17:25
Sumbul

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Also Read-Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reached a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

During an event Sumbul who gained a lot of popularity during Bigg Boss 16, was asked if she will be part of Bigg Boss OTT soon. To this the actress replied, “No”, she further addressed the question saying, “Bilkul nahi.... in a heartbeat... no”

Speaking about her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul said, “I know logon ne meri aur Fahmaan ki jodi ko bahut pyaar dia hai humesha se. Par aisa possible nahi hai ki hum log saare projects ek saath karenge. Of course wo abhi alag show kar rahe hain wahan pe unki alag star cast hai and then unka gana usme alag log hain. So, ye to chalta rahega.”

Also Read-Shocking! Check out the shocking response of Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she talks about working with Shalin Bhanot; reveals who she supports - Shiv Thakare or Archama Gautam

Bigg Boss OTT will reportedly be hosted by Salman Khan and celebs like Sambhavna Seth, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, Gulshan (Archana Gautam's brother), Pooja Gor, Rajeev Sen, Jiya Shankar etc will be seen participanting in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Filmibeat 

Chini Fahmaan Khan Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan IIFA Green Carpet Atharva Bigg Boss 16 TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 17:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Dhruv fight for Tara’s right
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj and Anupama plan to outsmart Maya
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anuj and Anupama to join hands to bring Kapadia Empire back to its glory
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Must read! Maya plays sick games; Anuj hopes for Anupama to trust him
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: What! Imlie and Atharva meet again after 5 years
MUMBAI: The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
Anupamaa: Happiness! The environment of Shah House turns peaceful and fun during Samar and Dimpy’s wedding
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Ronit Roy’s
EXCLUSIVE! Meet Ronit Roy’s ex-wife Johana and Their daughter Ona; they are still close to Ronit's family
Latest Video
Related Stories
TRENDING! After Ayesha Singh confirms quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, netizens trend ‘We Love Sai Joshi’
TRENDING! After Ayesha Singh confirms quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, netizens trend ‘We Love Sai Joshi’
Aditya Singh Rajput found dead
RIP! MTV Splitsvilla 9’s Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his Andheri apartment due to drug overdose
Rupali Ganguly looked like as a BABY
ADORABLE! Ever wondered what your beloved Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly looked like as a BABY? Here’s your ANSWER
Ankit Bathla
Kundali Milan Embraces Ankit Bathla as Yash: A Tale of Destiny and Redemption
Yeh Hai Chahtei
“Each show is like our baby and the journey has been extremely beautiful and fulfilling “ Says Ektaa R Kapoor on Yeh Hai Chahtein completing 1000 episodes
Wagle Ki Duniya
Sakhi gets over her fear of driving in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya