Shocking! Check out the shocking response of Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she talks about working with Shalin Bhanot; reveals who she supports - Shiv Thakare or Archama Gautam

Sumbul is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and has a massive fan following. Recently, while interacting with the media, she was asked who is she supporting in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi - Shiv Thakare or Archana Gautam, as they both were with her during her stint in Bigg Boss.
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house, and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

The actress is on cloud nine as she purchased her own house in Mumbai and she is super excited about it.

Recently, while interacting with the media, she was asked as to who she supports in Khatron Ke Khiladi - Shiv Thakare or Archana Gautam, as both were with her during her stint in Bigg Boss 16.

The actress said “My Support is always with Shiv as he is my close friend. I don’t watch the show, but for Shiv, I would watch it. I know he would ace all the stunts as in Bigg Boss. Also, he was the one that used to command the task and I hope he wins the show”

Recently, Shalin expressed that he would love to work with Sumbul in a dance reality show and when was asked to Sumbul if she would work with him, the actress replied, “I don’t know anything about this and I don't want to comment on it as I don’t know what to say”. 

Well, there is no doubt that post-Bigg Boss, Sumbul is reaching heights as she getting many offers. She is taking time to decide which one to say “Yes” to.

