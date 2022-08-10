Really! Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Vijendra Kumeria and Preeti Bhatia’s marriage on the rocks? Latter shares a cryptic post, saying “Out of all the lies…”

In terms of his personal life, the actor got married to Preeti Bhatia and the two have a daughter together as well. The speculations started when Preeti shared a cryptic post where she shared a picture with her 6 year old daughter Kimaya.
MUMBAI :Actor Vijayendra Kumeria is a popular actor currently seen playing the role of Angad on the show Teri Meri Doriyaan.

The actor is known for TV shows such as 'Shastri Sisters', 'Udaan', 'Naagin 4', 'Moh Sey Chhal Kiye Jaaye', and 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha'.

In terms of his personal life, the actor got married to Preeti Bhatia and the two have a daughter together as well.

The speculations started when Preeti shared a cryptic post where she shared a picture with her 6 year old daughter Kimaya. She captioned it, “Out of all the lies you told me " I LOVE You was my favorite & " I Miss you was the second best .Major missing happening.”

As per reports in India Forums, the couple who has been married for more than a decade has unfollowed each other on social media and Preeti Bhatia has even removed the surname Kumeria from her account name.

And they also stated that Vijayendra's Instagram handle does not have any photos of Vijayendra and Preeti together, indicating that the couple is going through a rough patch.

Even though the portal goes to report that they reached out to the couple and both of them refuted the claims and even called the rumors baseless and false.

Refusing to say anything about the rumors, Preeti said, “I don't want to comment on this issue, I am too busy right now. Secondly, why are people speculating?”

Preeti takes care of 'Kumeria Productions', which is their production house that they started couple of years ago.

