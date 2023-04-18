Really! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod reacts on the dating rumors with co-star Harshad Chopda, says "don’t know how to explain..."

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens.

Fans have always been in love with the on-screen chemistry of Pranali and Harshad and have been wondering if the duo are dating in real life as well. There have been rumors that the two are a couple. The duo’s good bond and friendship gave fuel to those rumors. Now, the actress has now reacted to all these rumors.

Pranali told a news portal, “Hum bohot acche dost hai…I don’t know how to explain this to people." When asked if they are more than friends, Pranali answered, "Absolutely not”.

