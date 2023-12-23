Relief! Rakhi Sawant gets relieved from Bombay High Court from appearing before the court in Sherlyn Chopra case; Details inside!

MUMBAI: Actress Rakhi Sawant made a plea, and the Bombay High Court responded by sending Sherlyn Chopra a notice on Wednesday. According to reports, the latter had submitted a petition to squash the model's case from the previous year, which was about her outraging a woman's modesty. Sawant was also granted interim protection by the court, which has been extended till January 3.

(Also read: Exclusive! I have caught him having s** with girls and boys and hence, he is making allegations : Rakhi Sawant )

Sherlyn Chopra made a formal complaint against Rakhi Sawant in November of 2022. In a news conference, she accused the latter of publicly calling her a "porn star" and a "characterless person," as well as of sexually harassing and defaming her. Additionally, she had claimed that Sawant had threatened to hurt her physically.

The actress allegedly claimed to the media that Rakhi Sawant was responsible for her "inappropriate" videos becoming popular online. The latter claimed that Chopra's lawsuit against her was "driven by a desire for revenge."

Rakhi Sawant was charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 67(A) of the Information and Technology Act, 354(A) (outraging modesty of a woman), 500 (defamation), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace), and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman).

Rakhi Sawant filed a request to quash the FIR, claiming that the complainant had made false allegations and defamatory statements. She added that the complaint was settled peacefully between the two of them. Rakhi Sawant pleaded with the bench of Justices Prakash D. Naik and Nitin R. Borkar to dismiss the FIR, and the bench allowed Sawant's exemption from appearing in front of the trial court.

Ali Kaashif Khan, Rakhi Sawant's attorney, stated "It was kept for passing order on anticipatory bail application filed by her today, but since we submitted an order of High court in the Sherlyn Chopra case stating that she has got relief in that case as well, court gave date of January 3 and extended protection to Rakhi Sawant." On January 10, the Court will hear the next plea.

(Also read: Exclusive! I have caught him having s** with girls and boys and hence, he is making allegations : Rakhi Sawant )

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla