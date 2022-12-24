Rest in peace Tunisha Sharma, here are her looks from all her shows and movies

MUMBAI : Tunisha Sharma, who is one of the famous names on television as well as in the Bollywood industry, has passed away. According to sources, the 20-year-old actress committed suicide.

Tunisha Sharma is currently seen in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in which she plays the role of Shehzaadi Mariam. Tunisha Sharma has also been a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. In both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, the actress played the role of young Katrina Kaif, and in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, she was seen as Vidya Balan’s daughter.

The actress started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and she gained recognition from the show Ishq Subhan Allah.

There were also rumors stating that Tunisha was in a romantic relationship with her current co-actor Shezaan Khan and was also very disturbed by the relationship.

Here we bring to you a list of Tunisha Sharma’s various looks from all of her shows and movies that have mesmerized the audience.

2. Rajkumari Ahankara - Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat

3. Sanya – Gabbar Poonchwala

4. Young Firdaus – Fitoor

5. Young Diya – Baar Baar Dekho

6. Minnie Sinha – Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh

7. Mehtab Kaur - Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh

8. Aadhya Verma – Internet Wala Love

9. Zara/Babli – Ishq Subhan Allah

10. ASP Aditi Jamwal – Hero Gayab Mode On

11. Shehzaadi Mariam – Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Other than this, she has also appeared in Dabangg 3 (cameo role) and multiple music videos.

We pray for Tunisha’s family and may god give them the strength. May Tunisha’s soul rest in peace. She will always be remembered for her performances and the potential that she had showed.

