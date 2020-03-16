Revealed! Aditya Narayan left his fans in awe with the beautiful photo of his new born, see post

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal had welcomed a sweet baby girl two months back
MUMBAI: Popular singer and tv presenter Aditya Narayan and his Shweta Agarwal became parents to a sweet baby girl Tvisha. Fans had been waiting for the pair to reveal her face, and the time has now arrived.

Aditya took to social media and left his fans in awe with the beautiful photo in which one can see the singer's wife, former actress Shweta Agarwal holding their two-month-old daughter Tvisha, as the family gets clicked.

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, in February. Their daughter is named Tvisha Narayan Jha.

Sharing the photo, Aditya wrote alongside it, "Two months ago our little bundle of joy, Tvisha, came into this world."

Captured in a boho set up with earthy tones, the beautiful photo had gone viral on the internet. In the photo, both Aditya and Shweta seem to be lost in their little one's eyes as they get candidly clicked together.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal embraced parenthood on February 24. The couple broke the news to the world with a photo from their wedding and wrote, "Elated! The Almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22."

