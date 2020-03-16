CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Aditya Narayan's sweetest gesture for the kids on the sets of Superstar Singer 2 is simply heartwarming

MUMBAI : Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens on 23rd April.

The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan who is known for his amazing anchoring skills.

Meanwhile, Superstar Singer 2 is judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya.

The makers have also introduced 5 captains from Indian Idol's previous season.

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains.

Apart from the child singers showing off their singing talent, the makers have left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with many other things.

There is constant leg-pulling and cracking of jokes, playing pranks and having fun going on during the shooting.

Aditya is an excellent host and at the same time, he is also amazing with kids.

A video has surfaced on social media where Aditya is seen performing with the kids.

Take a look:

Aditya's sweet gesture has taken everyone by surprise.

The actor-singer is known for his warm attitude towards everyone and he can instantly win anyone's heart.

Aditya recently became a proud father of a baby girl.

The actor has been enjoying his fatherhood.

Aditya married his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in the year 2020.

The duo has been enjoying their marital bliss ever since then.

What do you have to say about Aditya's sweet gesture towards the Superstar Singer 2 kids? Tell us in the comments.

Aditya has previously hosted singing reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian Idol and many more reality shows.

He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

