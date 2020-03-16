CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Aditya Narayan's sweetest gesture for the kids on the sets of Superstar Singer 2 is simply heartwarming

Aditya's sweet gesture has taken everyone by surprise. The actor-singer is known for his warm attitude towards everyone and he can instantly win anyone's heart.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 16:01
Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI : Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens on 23rd April. 

The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan who is known for his amazing anchoring skills. 

Meanwhile, Superstar Singer 2 is judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya. 

The makers have also introduced 5 captains from Indian Idol's previous season. 

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains. 

Apart from the child singers showing off their singing talent, the makers have left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with many other things. 

ALSO READ: Superstar Singer 2 reveals its five teams; each Captain to mentor 3 contestants!

There is constant leg-pulling and cracking of jokes, playing pranks and having fun going on during the shooting. 

Aditya is an excellent host and at the same time, he is also amazing with kids. 

A video has surfaced on social media where Aditya is seen performing with the kids. 

Take a look:

 

 

Aditya's sweet gesture has taken everyone by surprise. 

The actor-singer is known for his warm attitude towards everyone and he can instantly win anyone's heart. 

Aditya recently became a proud father of a baby girl. 

The actor has been enjoying his fatherhood.

Aditya married his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in the year 2020. 

The duo has been enjoying their marital bliss ever since then.

What do you have to say about Aditya's sweet gesture towards the Superstar Singer 2 kids? Tell us in the comments. 

Aditya has previously hosted singing reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian Idol and many more reality shows. 

He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Audience Verdict: Netizens hail the Singing reality show SuperStar Singer 2; say “This show defines the meaning of Reality show as the talent and format is so different and entertaining”

 

Superstar Singer 2 Sony TV Aditya Narayan Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Salman Ali Mohd. Danish Sayli Kamble Alka Yagnik Javed Ali Himesh Reshammiya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 16:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Raju Hirani steps in as lead creative mentor for ideas bank named 'The Sourrce'
MUMBAI : Acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani has stepped in as chief creative mentor at 'The Sourrce', an industry-first...
Ooh La La: Arti Singh’s CANDID PICTURES on social media are like a BREATH of FRESH AIR!
MUMBAI: Arti Singh is a popular television actress who has been a part of various soaps. She was last seen in the...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! Geet Bagga's performance gives out a lot of energy
MUMBAI : After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
MUST READ: Checkout the HILARIOUS TV shows based on the premise of GHOSTS!
MUMBAI: While Indian dramas thoroughly entertain us, there are some shows which incorporate supernatural elements to...
SURPRISING! Before Adil Khan Durrani, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant dated THESE actors
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is someone who doesn't need any introduction. The actress' name and controversies go hand-in-hand...
Sensuous! Helly Shah steals the limelight with her latest photoshoot, Check out her sizzling-hot pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Recent Stories
raju
Raju Hirani steps in as lead creative mentor for ideas bank named 'The Sourrce'
Latest Video