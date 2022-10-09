Revealed! Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar finally breaks his silence over his participation in Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI : Gauahar Khan won the Bigg Boss crown in season 7. Now her husband Zaid Darbar has been approached for Bigg Boss season 16. Reportedly, Zaid said that he is open to being part of the show and wants his wife to be his tuition teacher. He further revealed that he was offered the show last year also but he could not do it due to other commitments.

Also Read: Congratulations! Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan to make her OTT debut with Netflix, details inside

Zaid Darbar said that he is open to being part of the show and wants his wife to be his tuition teacher. On being asked if Ishaqzaade actress Gauahar will guide him for the show, to which he replied, “She will be my tuition teacher”. Gauahar immediately disagreed with him and said, “I will just let him have his own journey. You can assist in anyone else’s journey.”

Also Read: WHOA! Apart from Uorfi and Paras, here is list of celeb couples who are still friends after partying ways

Gauahar Khan is a popular actor in the Hindi entertainment industry. She started her career with modelling. She has also been acknowledged as the winner of India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 7, portraying her true personality and taking decisions based on her heart. In 2020, Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar, they are among the most adored couples in the industry.

Credit: Pinkvilla



