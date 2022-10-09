Revealed! Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar finally breaks his silence over his participation in Bigg Boss 16

Zaid Darbar revealed that he is open to participate in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 and wants wife Gauahar Khan to be his tuition teacher

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 20:37
Zaid Darbar

MUMBAI : Gauahar Khan won the Bigg Boss crown in season 7. Now her husband Zaid Darbar has been approached for Bigg Boss season 16. Reportedly, Zaid said that he is open to being part of the show and wants his wife to be his tuition teacher. He further revealed that he was offered the show last year also but he could not do it due to other commitments.

Also Read: Congratulations! Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan to make her OTT debut with Netflix, details inside

Zaid Darbar said that he is open to being part of the show and wants his wife to be his tuition teacher. On being asked if Ishaqzaade actress Gauahar will guide him for the show, to which he replied, “She will be my tuition teacher”. Gauahar immediately disagreed with him and said, “I will just let him have his own journey. You can assist in anyone else’s journey.”

Also Read: WHOA! Apart from Uorfi and Paras, here is list of celeb couples who are still friends after partying ways

Gauahar Khan is a popular actor in the Hindi entertainment industry. She started her career with modelling. She has also been acknowledged as the winner of India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 7, portraying her true personality and taking decisions based on her heart. In 2020, Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar, they are among the most adored couples in the industry.

Credit: Pinkvilla
    
 

 
TellyChakkar Television Bigg Boss 16 Zaid Darbar Gauahar Khan Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Ishaqzaade Begum Jaan fever
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 20:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan get trolled for being ignorant towards media after watching Brahmastra
MUMBAI : Yesterday as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was released across the globe, Kareena Kapoor...
MIND-BLOWING! From owning a luxurious car to living in a plush apartment; Jhalak Dikhhkla Jaa 10’s Amruta Khanvilkar’s lifestyle is worth taking a peek in
MUMBAI : Actress Amruta Khanvilkar is currently winning everyone’s hearts with her powerpack performance in Colors Tv’s...
Exclusive! "I can squint my eyes successfully and I have shown it during live streaming as well", says Maddam Sir's Gulki Joshi while she talked about some of her quick Quirks
MUMBAI : Actress Gulki Joshi aka Haseena Malik is one of the prominent as well as talented faces in the entertainment...
Must Read! From Shabir Ahluwalia to Krishna Kaul, These actors from ZEE TV have a huge fan-following
MUMBAI : Zee Tv is one of the most successful TV channels that has given the audience the best of the shows. The...
Omg! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2: Ram to the rescue, Twitter fans can’t get enough of Ram and Priya’s chemistry
MUMBAI : Bade Acche Lagte Hai is an iconic show in the book of Indian Television. But what makes the show so iconic?...
Revealed! Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar finally breaks his silence over his participation in Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI : Gauahar Khan won the Bigg Boss crown in season 7. Now her husband Zaid Darbar has been approached for Bigg...
Recent Stories
Saif Ali Khan
Oops! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan get trolled for being ignorant towards media after watching Brahmastra
Latest Video