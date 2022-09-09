WHOA! Apart from Uorfi and Paras, here is list of celeb couples who are still friends after partying ways

MUMBAI: Recently, the broken up couple Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat made the news after Uorfi posted a sweet story on her social media for Paras Kalnawat. She said that she felt happy seeing him in the latest season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa on Colors TV and said that she is proud of seeing him grow.

The couple dated back in 2016 for around a year and parted ways later. They had rifts earlier but seems like they have sorted it out and are now friends who want good things for each other.

Just like them, there are other television celeb couples who are not together but decided to remain friends. Here are a few of them:

Ritvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi

They met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta in 2013 and were together for 7 years up until 2020. But it seems like there are no hard feelings and they even post on social media for each other on special occasions like birthdays.

Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar and Kushal fell in love during their Bigg Boss 7 stint. Their relationship didn’t survive the test of time and they parted ways after dating for a few years. Though things seemed not so cordial between them earlier, they are now on friendly terms.

Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra

Bigg Boss 15’s wild card entrant Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra, who tied the knot in 2011, parted ways during the 2020 lockdown. However, they are on cordial terms and often meet each other on special occasions because of their mutual group of friends.

Karan Kundra and Kritika Kamra

Bigg Boss 15’s Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra were once, one of the most loved couples in the TV industry. They broke up after dating each other for a few years but have remained friends ever since.

Narayani Shastri and Gaurav Chopra

Head over heels in love once, Gaurav and Narayani’s relationship was the talk of the town then. However, things took a sour turn and their relationship went kaput. They later appeared on Rajeev Khandelwal’s talk show and spilled the beans about being friends post breakup.

All these celebrities have proved that one can be friends even after parting ways with your partner.

