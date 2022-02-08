Revealed! This is how Vivian Dsena reacts to his exit rumours from Colors TV show ‘Sirf Tum’

MUMBAI: Vivian Dsena who has been essaying the character Ranveer on the TV show Sirf Tum has been missing from the show for quite some time and this gave rise to rumours that he had quit the show, which was taking a leap. Incidentally Raghav Tiwari was also introduced on the show a month back, which further made people believe that Vivian was no longer part of the show. However, Vivian rubbished the rumours of his exit.

Vivian was quoted saying as, "I am very much a part of Sirf Tum. I am not quitting the show. It was decided between me and the makers that my entry would happen post the leap, which is why my character is not seen currently and we haven't started shooting for the post-leap episodes yet. We are constantly having discussions about my new look for Ranveer’s character progression post leap."

"Misinformation leads to rumours. I am not responsible for anyone assuming things about my professional decisions. And I don't feel obligated to inform anyone working with me be it my co-actors or crew, about my commitment with the makers of the show," he concluded.

A couple of days ago, Shalini Kapoor, who plays his mother on screen, also put in her papers saying she barely had anything to do in the show now. Meanwhile there is buzz that the show will wrap up on TV in a few weeks, but it will be moved to the channel's OTT platform.

