Revealed: Ishita Ganguly's look as Goddess Kali for Star Bharat’s Jag Jananai Maa Vashno Devi

MUMBAI: Amidst the auspicious festival of Navratri, actress Ishita Ganguly’s Goddess Kali look will be soon revealed in Star Bharat’s upcoming show Jag Jananai Maa Vashno Devi, which will start from 30th Sept 2019. Here is the first look of the actress in the character.



Ishita Ganguly says, 'I am portraying the role of Goddess Kali this Navratri, and I am thankful for the opportunity, as I am from Kolkata and Kali puja is very close to my heart. It's not easy to get into the look, as it takes around 4 to 5 hours to get done. My entire body gets painted, and I have to wear heavy mundmala, jewellery, and khappar. But when I finally get ready, it looks so powerful. I am sure the audience will love this character.'



Keep the good work, Ishita!