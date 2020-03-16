Revealed! Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anakdat have quit Taarak Mehta because of Asit Kumar Modi’s WEIRD condition

MUMBAI: Just two days back Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clocked 14. The longest-running show in the Indian Television industry has managed to bag a huge fandom of its own. However, in a recent chain of events from Shailesh Lodha’s decision to quit TMKOC to Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu seeking his way out too, to the fans finding the show’s recent content repeated and stretched for no reason, the makers are definitely left in a huge pickle.

Now, according to media reports, the reason for this tension is finally out, and fans it’s not great news. Asit is also not allowing any actor to even make Instagram Reels and that the creator is deciding to send a legal notice to those actors who are focusing on being social media influencers through Instagram and YouTube.

It was earlier reported that Asit was trying his best to make sure Shailesh Lodha returns to the show as ‘Taarak Mehta’, however, as per the recent report there is no chance that’s happening anytime soon and the journey of Shailesh on the show now ends. Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu on the show is also reportedly having troubles with the creators.

Phew! Quite some load of information, even though these are just reports, are these reasons the sole reason for the trouble, and if Asit would have agreed to what the actors had to say they might not be seeking an exit from the show?



