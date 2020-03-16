Revealed! Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anakdat have quit Taarak Mehta because of Asit Kumar Modi’s WEIRD condition

Asit Kumar Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah never fails to entertain the audience and has clocked 14 years just two days ago

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 15:29
Revealed! Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anakdat have quit Taarak Mehta because of Asit Kumar Modi’s WEIRD condition

MUMBAI: Just two days back Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clocked 14. The longest-running show in the Indian Television industry has managed to bag a huge fandom of its own. However, in a recent chain of events from Shailesh Lodha’s decision to quit TMKOC to Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu seeking his way out too, to the fans finding the show’s recent content repeated and stretched for no reason, the makers are definitely left in a huge pickle.

Also Read:https:Wow! Taarak Mehta fame Shailesh Lodha kickstarts new show, here is what you have to know

Now, according to media reports, the reason for this tension is finally out, and fans it’s not great news. Asit is also not allowing any actor to even make Instagram Reels and that the creator is deciding to send a legal notice to those actors who are focusing on being social media influencers through Instagram and YouTube.

Also Read:https:Good News! Meet the NEW Nattu Kaka in Asit Modi’s ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’

It was earlier reported that Asit was trying his best to make sure Shailesh Lodha returns to the show as ‘Taarak Mehta’, however, as per the recent report there is no chance that’s happening anytime soon and the journey of Shailesh on the show now ends. Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu on the show is also reportedly having troubles with the creators.

Phew! Quite some load of information, even though these are just reports, are these reasons the sole reason for the trouble, and if Asit would have agreed to what the actors had to say they might not be seeking an exit from the show?

 
Credit: koimoi

TellyChakkar Television Asit Kumar Modi Raj Anakdat Shailesh Lodha Dilip Joshi Disha Vakani Munmun Dutta Neha Mehta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 15:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Dev comes to save Vidhi, Vidhi’s mother happy as he recognizes Vidhi’s strength
MUMBAI:Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as it’s poles apart from...
Imlie ! What! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to star in KGF remake
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.Her...
OMG! Paras Kalnawat upset with Rupali Ganguly over her silence on the former’s termination?
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Aww! Check out Rupali Ganguly’s special dance as she gives a tribute to “MANN”
MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
WOW! Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame Parth Samthaan reveals he draws major INSPIRATION from THIS Bollywood superstar
Mumbai :TV's handsome hunk Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series...
Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan confesses that he and Sumbul are inseparable and that it’s too late; details inside
MUMBAI :  Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Latest Video