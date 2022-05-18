Wow! Taarak Mehta fame Shailesh Lodha kickstarts new show, here is what you have to know

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha’s quitting from the show has come as a shock for all his fans. The report stated that due to the exclusivity factor, the actor was losing out on some great roles that were coming his way.

While the news of his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is yet to be confirmed, rumours of his next project have already started to make headlines. Known to be a famous poet, Shailesh will reportedly host a poet-based show. Yes, you heard that right

Reportedly, Shailesh will be hosting a poetry-based show that will air on Shemaroo TV in June. A source closer to the development revealed, “The shoot has begun. The show’s format will be based on ‘hasya kavi sammelan’ which Shailesh has been doing for many years. More than a reality show, it is a show that will encourage literature. There will be no contest as such and the stage will be open to those who have a deep interest and love for poetry. Shailesh will be taking forward his first and foremost interest through this show, i.e. poetry.”

The same report also states that the announcement of Shailesh Lodha’s new show will be made soon and within a couple of days the promo of the same too will be launched.

