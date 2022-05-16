Surprising! Taarak Mehta fame Sailesh Lodha to exit the show, details inside

MUMBAI: After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, the latest we hear is that Sailesh Lodha is all set to quit the longest running sitcoms of Indian Television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak and Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) friend has made up his mind and is quitting the show.

Sources close to the show informed us that Sailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last one month and has no plans to return to the show. He is not very happy with his contract and he feels that his dates are not properly used in the show. One of the other reasons behind taking this decision is with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the talented actor is not able to explore other opportunities due to the exclusivity factor.

He has turned down multiple offers in recent times and now he doesn't want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way. The production house is trying its best to convince Sailesh to stay back but looks like the seasoned actor and well-known poet has already made up his mind.

Sailesh Lodha has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception and he is one of the main characters of the show. His character has found connection with the masses and they love him as Taarak.

