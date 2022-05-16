Surprising! Taarak Mehta fame Sailesh Lodha to exit the show, details inside

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sailesh Lodha is all set to discontinue the show
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 18:27
Surprising! Taarak Mehta fame Sailesh Lodha to exit the show, details inside

MUMBAI: After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, the latest we hear is that Sailesh Lodha is all set to quit the longest running sitcoms of Indian Television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak and Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) friend has made up his mind and is quitting the show.

Also Read: Criticisms! Netizens troll actor Shailesh Lodha for appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, here is the reason

Sources close to the show informed us that Sailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last one month and has no plans to return to the show. He is not very happy with his contract and he feels that his dates are not properly used in the show. One of the other reasons behind taking this decision is with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the talented actor is not able to explore other opportunities due to the exclusivity factor.

He has turned down multiple offers in recent times and now he doesn't want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way. The production house is trying its best to convince Sailesh to stay back but looks like the seasoned actor and well-known poet has already made up his mind.

Also Read: Oops! Taarak Mehta’s makers issue a public apology for mentioning the wrong release year of ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon'

Sailesh Lodha has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception and he is one of the main characters of the show. His character has found connection with the masses and they love him as Taarak. 

Credit: ETimes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah Shailesh Lodha Disha Vakani Dilip Joshi Munmun Dutta Neha Mehta Gurucharan Singh Raj Anakdat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 18:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Surprising! Taarak Mehta fame Sailesh Lodha to exit the show, details inside
MUMBAI: After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, the latest we hear is that Sailesh Lodha is all set to quit...
Wow! Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet starrer Ratsasan remake to be made as web series?, Read More
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is on a roll and he is one such actor who has some great lineups of movies, one of such movies...
SURPRISING! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna were a part of THIS hit show before Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly are currently seen in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The actors are ruling several...
Dripping Hot! Maera Mishra looks dreamy in these ethnic outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor Nagarjuna and winning the...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I will surely miss Isha a lot' Amrik aka Abhishek Kumar QUITS Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni
Latest Video