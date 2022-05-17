WHAT! Shailesh Lodha did THIS before he rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Shailesh Lodha has been an integral part of the show ever since the beginning. There are several reports that the actor has reportedly stopped shooting for the show.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 17:15
MUMBAI: Actor Shailesh Lodha is all over the news ever since the reports about him quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma have surfaced on social media. 

There are several reports that state that the actor has stopped shooting for about a month. 

We have also heard that the makers are trying their best to make Shailesh stay back and work things out. 

While we all wait for an official confirmation from the actor or the makers, we have some amazing things to share about Shailesh that not many are aware of. 

Before Shailesh got the biggest break in his career, the actor did not do any other serial. 

In fact, Shailesh participated in Comedy Circus 2 as a contestant in 2008. 

Post that, he got the offer for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma in the same year. 

ALSO READ: Must Read! Superstar Singer and Dance Deewane sees a huge drop in BARC ratings while Bhagya Lakshmi enters the list of Top 10 shows; Anupama tops the TRP charts followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein

Shailesh continued with his stint in TMKOC and hosted shows like Wah Wah Kya Baat Hai and Bahut Khoob. 

He also made appearances in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Goodnight India and Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala. 

Before Shailesh started off his acting career, he had an office job, but he left it to follow his passion for writing poems.

The actor has completed B.Sc. and PG in marketing

TMKOC proved to be a turning point in Shailesh's career. It was Shailesh's first break in the TV industry which proved to be a huge hit. 

Shailesh became a household name for his role as Taarak Mehta and was lauded for his excellent performance in the show. 

And now, there is no looking back!

With Shailesh leaving the show after being a part of it for several years, the ardent fans are definitely going to miss him big time. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Surprising! Taarak Mehta fame Sailesh Lodha to exit the show, details inside

