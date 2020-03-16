Revealed! Sonali Bendre makes a shocking revelation the reason behind losing roles in the 90s

Sonali Bendre is currently seen judging dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Champs along with Remo D’Souza and Mouni Roy

Revealed! Sonali Bendre makes a shocking revelation the reason behind losing roles in the 90s

MUMBAI: Getting dreaded calls from underworld elements was common for popular Bollywood celebrities back in the 1990s. The underworld had penetrated the film industry and was holding several film financiers and producers to ransom with its threats. And the film industry was an easy target, because it was not an organised industry, as per actor Sonali Bendre.

The actor recently admitted to being denied roles because film directors were under pressure from the underworld and could do nothing about it. “There were times when I was supposed to do a role and it went to someone else because someone called them up. But then the director or the co-actor will call you and say ‘I have that pressure and I can’t do anything about it’ And, I understand also,” Sonali Bendre revealed.

Talking about the 90s, she shared, “Many clean sources were financing films. But there was not a proper, formal industry status. So, there was a lot of unregulated finance coming in as well, and banks will not give it to you. So, that limit was there.”

Credit: The Indian Express

