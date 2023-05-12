R.I.P. CID fame Dinesh Phadnis passes away, Co-star Shraddha Musale confirms

Dayanand Shetty had revealed that Phadnis was critical for the past two days. While we delivered the latest updates about the case, now we are here with sad news.
Dinesh Phadnis

MUMBAI: Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who rose to fame after playing the role of Fredericks in the hit show CID, has been hospitalized as per recent reports. The actor became a household name for portraying the character Fredericks and was a part of the show for almost 20 years. Despite being away from the screens, the 57-year-old actor maintained an active presence on social media and the news about him being hospitalized has shocked his fans.

There were rumors going around that Dinesh Phadnis suffered a heart attack and was placed on ventilator support in a Mumbai hospital. However, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh's co-star in CID, came forward to reveal that the actor did not suffer a heart attack but liver damage.

He also informed that Dinesh was sent right away to Tunga Hospital in Malad, Mumbai. Dayanand Shetty had further revealed that Phadnis has been critical for the past two days.

While we delivered the latest updates about the case, now we are here with sad news. CID actress Shraddha Musale aka Dr Sarika has confirmed that her co-star Dinesh Phadnis aka Freddy Sir has passed away.

It is said that the entire CID team was informed about Dinesh's condition right after he was hospitalized and everyone had paid him a visit to know about his health.

Have a look at what Shraddha Musale has to say about her co-star Dinesh Phadnis as she has posted the update on her Instagram profile:

We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family.

Tell us how you feel about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip from the world of television.

CID Shraddha Musale Dinesh Phadnis Dayanand Shetty
