Shocking! Dayanand Shetty refuses his CID co-star Dinesh Phadnis's heart attack rumors; Confirms in critical condition for 2 Days

MUMBAI: On the internet, rumors were circulating that Dinesh Phadnis, who is most known for playing Fredricks, also known as Freddy, in CID, suffered a heart attack and was placed on ventilator support in a Mumbai hospital. Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh's co-star in CID, has since revealed that the actor did not suffer a heart attack.

(Also read: Dayanand Shetty aka Daya of CID talks about why the show is so special for him)

Dayanand informed a popular news portal that Dinesh had liver damage and that he was sent right away to Tunga Hospital in Malad, Mumbai. The actor revealed that Phadnis has been critical for the past two days. He said, "Today morning also, I've learned that there's no major improvement. We're hoping he gets better soon."

Dayanand added that although Dinesh was receiving treatment for another condition, the medication had adverse effects on his liver. He mentioned, "That's why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment. One should be very careful regarding allopathic medicines."

Additionally, he disclosed that he had communication with Dinesh and that the CID team as a whole is quite "thick and close." Indeed, they have regular get-togethers and small reunions. Dayanand portrayed Sr. Inspector Daya in CID. Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman asks him in one of the most well-known dialogues from the TV show, "Daya, darwaaza tod do" (Daya, break the door).

He also appeared in many films such as Johnny Gaddaar, Runway, Singham Returns, Govinda Naam Mera, and Diljale. He performed numerous stunts during the fifth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, however, he was ultimately eliminated. Shetty has performed in plays, movies, and commercials for television. He also took part in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Season 4).

(Also read: When Daya of CID becomes a robotic machine with a heart)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal