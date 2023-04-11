RIP! Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Aparna Kanekar passes away at 83

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Aparna Kanekar has sadly passed away at the age of 83. The actress became a household name for being a part of the popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She played the role of Janaki Baa Modi in the Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim starrer show.

Also Read-Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee is finalized to play the lead in Dil Diyaan Gallaan post leap

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Lovey Sasan informed about her death on social media with a sweet picture of the late actress. Sharing the same she wrote, “My heart is very heavy today as I learned the passing of someone very dear to me & a true warrior. Baa you were one of the most beautiful strongest individuals I know inside and out. I am truly blessed for the unforgettable times we were able to share on set and the once in lifetime connections we made. Rest in peace my cutie Baa. You are so loved and so so missed. Your legacy will live on.”

Actors like Devoleena, Tanya Sharma, Bhavini Purohit and Vandana Vittlanee, among others paid their tributes to the actress.

Also Read- Must Read: Lovey Sasan's personal diary

Aparna had replaced Jyotsna Karyekar as Janko Baa Modi in 2011.

We offer our deepest condolences to Aparna’s family and friends.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-FilmiBeat