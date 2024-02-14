RIP! Mann Sundar Actress Shruti Anand’s father passes away

The actress is going through a huge personal loss. The actress lost her father and she shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account.
Shruti Anand

MUMBAI: Well known Television actress Shruti Anand who has been part of shows like Mann Sundar and Mehendi Wala Ghar is going through a huge personal loss. The actress lost her father and she shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Fresh face Ayushi Rao ENTERS Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Sharing a story on her Insta page, Shruti wrote, “My father went to his heavenly abode. To all those who stood with us in our most painful times of our life, thank you so much. Thank you for keeping him and us in your prayers. Peace for him Om Shanti.”

Check out her story here;

Shruti is currently winning hearts for her Dangal Tv shows like Mann Sundar and Mehendi Wala Ghar.

We pray that she and her family find the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Mann Sundar is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai. It also stars Nancy Roy, Shivam Khajuria and Simran Tomar, among others.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Dev Aditya to play the lead in Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

