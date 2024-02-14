RIP! Mann Sundar Actress Shruti Anand’s father passes away

MUMBAI: Well known Television actress Shruti Anand who has been part of shows like Mann Sundar and Mehendi Wala Ghar is going through a huge personal loss. The actress lost her father and she shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account.

Sharing a story on her Insta page, Shruti wrote, “My father went to his heavenly abode. To all those who stood with us in our most painful times of our life, thank you so much. Thank you for keeping him and us in your prayers. Peace for him Om Shanti.”

Check out her story here;

Shruti is currently winning hearts for her Dangal Tv shows like Mann Sundar and Mehendi Wala Ghar.

We pray that she and her family find the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Mann Sundar is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai. It also stars Nancy Roy, Shivam Khajuria and Simran Tomar, among others.

