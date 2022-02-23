RIP! Popular RJ passes away at 39 due to cardiac arrest

MUMBAI: Here’s a shocking and sad piece of news!

Rachana, a popular Kannada RJ, passed away at the age of 39.

She died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday on the way to hospital after suffering multiple episodes of chest pain. As per media reports, Rachana passed away before making it to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

The Kannada media and film industry is in shock. The news of Rachana’s demise has left everyone heartbroken.

Actor Swetha Changappa took to social media to share her grief. She wrote on her Instagram account, “She was one of my favourite RJ. Very sensible, her command over language was too good. I have never met her in person before. Feeling disheartened to say that I will never get a chance to meet her in the future. Very very sad to know that she is no more." On the other hand, RJ, television host and actor Niranjan Deshpande wrote on Instagram, "Seriously It's shocking news. Still not able to believe. RIP Rachana."

Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of popular RJ #Rachana from Bengaluru.#RJRachana became a household name among Bengalureans in the last decade with her unique sense of humor.



May God give strength to her family, fans, and loved ones.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Dudxf3RoFT — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) February 22, 2022

The mortal remains of Rachana will reportedly be taken to her parent's house in Chamrajpete, Bengaluru.

May her soul rest in peace and family gets the strength to deal with the crisis!

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES