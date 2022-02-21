Sad! Hina Khan pens down an emotional note on her father’s 10th-month death anniversary death anniversary

MUMBAI: TV actress Hina Khan suffered a huge loss last year when she lost the person she was most closed to her father. Actress’ father Aslam Khan had passed away following a cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021. The incident happened when she was away for the shoot of her music video Baarish with Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir.

After hearing the news, she had flown down from Kashmir to Mumbai. The 34-year-old actress often shares his pictures on social media while remembering him. On his ten-month death anniversary, Hina shared an emotional post on Instagram.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai famed actress posted pictures featuring her family. In the first photo, Hina was seen holding her father’s hands. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Baba mai Teri malikaa... Tukda hoon tere dil ka... Ik baar Phir se dehleez paar karaade… I miss, YOU holding my hand and seeing me off even if it was 10 times a day… Last it was when u held my hand, hugged me, dropped me to the elevator while I was leaving for my shoot for Baarish… 20-04-2021 TEN months today. Miss you in everything... EVERYTHING! I feel you in everything and everyone… #DaddysStrongGirl #FathersLoveIsUnconditional.”

As soon as she posted the pictures, her industry friends including Shaheer Sheikh, Gauahar Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan, and others dropped sweet comments into the comment section. Her fans too dropped supportive comments. A fan wrote, “Always” with heart emoticons. While others dropped heart emoticons too for Hina’s pictures.

