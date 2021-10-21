RIP! Ramayan actor Chandrakant Pandya aka Nishad Raj leaves for heavenly adobe at age 72

MUMBAI: Chandrakant Pandya, who played the role of Nishad Raj in the mythological show 'Ramayan', passed away today (October 21). Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia took to social media to inform about his sudden demise.

It is reported that the actor was suffering from many health ailments and passed away at the age of 72.

Sharing a picture of the late actor, Dipika wrote, ‘#RIP Chandrakant Pandya – Nishad Raj of Ramayan’.

He gained popularity with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. He played Lord Rama's childhood friend Nishad Raj.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! “Would love to do horror comedies” – Emraan Hashmi on types of movies he looks forward to doing, his relation with horror movies, and much more

The actor has featured in several movies, the most prominent ones being Prem Lagna, Pyar Ho Gaya, Parivaar Na Pankhi, Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya, and Chundadi Ni Laaj. His 2017 release includes the Gujarati drama movie Samay Chakra. He got his first break in the Gujarati film 'Kadu Makrani'.

Chandrakant was a great friend of Bollywood's veteran actor Amjad Khan. Both completed college studies together. Chandrakant was very interested in plays and acting since childhood. During this time he got a chance to work in plays with actors Upendra Trivedi and Arvind Trivedi. And his acting journey started.

A few days ago Ramayan actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan, had also passed away.

Also read: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Varun Sood gives a befitting reply to Neha Bhasin for talking about Karan Kundrra getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal, says she did the same

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI