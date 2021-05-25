RIP: Rrahul Sudhir's mother Sunita passes away due to COVID

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with sad news from the world of television.

We all know that Rrahul Sudhir was going through some tough times after his mother was tested COVID positive.

The actor who was away shooting for his current show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 was managing both at the same time.

Rrahul Sudhir was recently back to his house to be with his ailing mother.

However, sadly Rrahul's mother Sunita couldn't survive and passed away last night due to COVID complications.

Rrahul's mother was tested positive a couple of weeks ago and was undergoing treatment for the same in the hospital. The actor had also requested plasma for his mother. But sadly, she succumbed to the virus last night.

It is indeed a heartbreaking and emotional moment for Rrahul Sudhir to lose his mother.

A few days back, Helly Shah who works with Rrahul Sudhir in his current show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 had also mentioned in her live chat to pray for Rrahul's mother and for her speedy recovery.

Rrahul Sudhir had earlier put up an Instagram story requesting fans and everyone not to call or send messages but just to pray for the well-being of his mother.

Strength and prayers to Rrahul and his family.

May her soul rest in peace!

Rrahul Sudhir is currently seen as Vansh Rai Singhania in Voot Select's Ishq Mein Marjawan - Naya Safar. The show also stars Vishal Vashistha in a pivotal role.

