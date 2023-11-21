RIP! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Mohammad Nazim Khilji's father passes away the actor shares an emotional note

Mohammad Nazim Khilji is one of the most celebrated actors on television and he is best known for his role in the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actor is heartbroken as his dad passed away.
Mohammad

MUMBAI: Mohammad Nazim Khilji  is a well known television actor and he has a good fan following.

He had debuted with the serial Shaurya Aur Suhani but then rose to fame with his performance as Ahem Parag Modi in Star Plus's popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and it was one of the longest running shows on television.

In the year 2020, one again the show was back on television and Nazim played a double role in the serial.

He also played the main male lead of Saksham Modi in Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

Since then the actor is on break and hasn’t done any work on television, his name had popped up for the reality show Bigg Boss but then he wasn’t part of the show.

The actor is heartbroken and as he lost his father he took to social media and informed his fans and well – wishers about the same.

The actor shared a series of photos with his father – mother and family and said how heartbroken he is as he has lost both his parents now.

( ALSO READ :Mohammad Nazim reveals why he took 7 years for a comeback in Punjabi filmsMohammad Nazim reveals why he took 7 years for a comeback in Punjabi films

He captioned the post saying “My abba passed away yesterday afternoon by the will of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. To lose him, to watch him go away was the second most painful day of my life; even more so because we couldn’t go for our Umrah to Mecca, Saudi together as I had planned for us in a couple of days. How I wish abba! To all the people, the doctors, my family & friends like family, a thank you wouldn’t be enough”

He further said “I'm lost and heartbroken today without both my parents and all I wish I could turn back time. I know ammi abba are both watching over me aur main duniya ka sabse khushnaseeb beta hu jo ap dono mujhe miley”

“Allah mere abba ko maghfirat farmaaye aur Jannat ul Firdaus mein aalaa muqaam ataa farmaye. Ameen. Dua mein yaad rakhna” said Nazim.

Nazim is going through the toughest time of his life and we pray to give him and his family strength to come out of this tough time.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Shocking! Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Mohammad Nazim accused of cheating by ex-girlfriend Shaeina Seth

About Author

