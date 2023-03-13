Shocking! Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Mohammad Nazim accused of cheating by ex-girlfriend Shaeina Seth

Mohammad Nazim

MUMBAI: Mohammad Nazim Khilji, is a popular name in the entertainment industry. He is best known to portray the character of Ahem Modi in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhana Saathiya.  The handsome actor was last seen in Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe opposite Giaa Manek.

Mohammad is at present in a relationship with creative director Farrah Kade. He was previously dating  Shaeina Seth for eight years. The duo first met in 2011 and started dating a while later. There were reports earlier that the actor broke up with Seth, however now, in a recent interview with a new portal, she has claimed that it was her who called it quits due to him being unfaithful to her.

Seth said that during the course of her relationship, many girls came up to her with evidence that he had dated them but she kept forgiving him till a point where she could take it no more as it was badly affecting her mental health.

Besides Saath Nibhaana Saathhiya, Nazim was also seen in Kundali Bhagya, Laal Ishq, Udaan, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Bahu Begum, and few episodes of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

