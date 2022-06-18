Sad! Mohammad Nazim aka Saksham of Tera Mera Saath Rahe pens an emotional note as the show goes off-air

MUMBAI: Mohammad Nazim, popularly known as Saksham of Tera Mera Saath Rahe pens an emotional note on his Instagram post as the show wraps up. Nazim was emotionally attached to the current show, which was a sequel to his iconic show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which made him the star of Indian television.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Mohammad Nazim, Sumati Singh, and Varunn Jain FINALLY react to Tera Mera Saath Rahe going off-air; here's what they have to say

He shared in the post, “My heart is filled as I watch our show Tera Mera Saath Rahe go off air today. From acting as a family to actually becoming a family, we all have come a long way with the show. A part of Journey is the end' and keeping that in mind I would like to thank the entire cast and crew for making this show reach so far and wish them a great success for all their future endeavours!”

“I would also like to thank Saksham, my character from the show for letting me see the world through his lens with a different perspective. Good-bye Saksham. Thanks to all my fans for loving and supporting me throughout my journey. If it wasn't for y'all I wouldn't have been here today. Allahterashukarhai.”

Also Read: MUST-READ! Television actors who played DOUBLE ROLES in their shows

Mohammad Nazim is a popular name in the entertainment industry. Besides Saath Nibhaana Saathhiya, Nazim was seen in Kundali Bhagya, Laal Ishq, Udaan, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Bahu Begum, and few episodes of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Credit: Pinkvilla