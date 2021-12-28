EXCLUSIVE! Mohammad Nazim, Sumati Singh, and Varunn Jain FINALLY react to Tera Mera Saath Rahe going off-air; here's what they have to say

MUMBAI: A lot of rumours about various TV shows going off-air are doing the rounds on social media.

There are several reports about Star Bharat's currently running show Tera Mera Saath Rahe going off-air.

This took viewers by surprise as Tera Mera Saath Rahe was launched just a few months ago.

The show marks the comeback of TV's favourite saas-bahu pair of Giaa Manek and Rupal Patel.

Mohammad Nazim and Vandana Vithlanee from Saath Nibhana Saathiya have also been retained in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Kavita Vaid to enter Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe

With several speculations doing the rounds on social media, we got in touch with the show's star cast, Mohammad Nazim, Sumati Singh, and Varunn Jain, who finally reacted to them.

Mohammad Nazim said, "These are just mere rumours and I don't even know where they are coming from. The show is going great. Why will it go off-air? We all are really working hard for it and entertaining viewers. I would just like to say that Tera Mera Saath Rahe is not going off-air anytime soon. If anything like this was going to happen, we will be the first ones who will come to know as the channel and the producers will inform us."

Sumati Singh said, "I would like to say that this is not true at all. Being a part of the show, actors are informed first if such a thing is going to happen. Such rumours always keep floating when the TRP goes up and down. I would want no one to trust such rumours. We are not informed about any such thing from the makers or the channel. We are doing good on Star Bharat. Rumours like these come and go. There might be changes in the TRP as it is a festive season. People do get busy with celebrations."

Talking about what's in store for the audience in the upcoming episodes, Sumati said, "We are coming up with some dhamakedaar twists and turn in the story. The future track will be very interesting. We all are working on that. We are really working hard to entertain viewers for the next year. Several new tracks will be introduced and new secrets will be unveiled. There will be many changes in the characters in terms of their storyline. The negative ones will turn positive and vice versa."

Varunn Jain said, "This is not true at all. All these are just rumours and nothing else. I would like viewers to just chill as we are not going anywhere anytime soon."

Talking about the new show produced by Rajan Shahi that is all set to be launched on Star Bharat , Varunn said, "Yes, a new show is going to be launched, but our show won't get replaced by it. It might air on some other timeslot. But we are not informed about any timeslot changes."

Well, this puts all the rumours to rest!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe to go off-air, Rajan Shahi's new show to replace it