EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe to go off-air, Rajan Shahi's new show to replace it

A lot of television shows have been in the pipeline for the coming days.

However, the year 2021 also saw a lot of TV shows releasing and going off-air after a few months.

One more show that is all set to go off-air is Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The show started on a grand note a few months ago and within a few months of its release, Tera Mera Saath Rahe is all set to bid adieu.

The show marked a comeback of Giaa Manek, Mohammad Nazim, and Rupal Patel who had earlier starred in Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Gia and Rupal's saas-bahu jodi became a huge hit back then.

Well, there's another interesting update.

We have exclusively learnt that Rajan Shahi who is all set to bring a new show will now take Tera Mera Saath Rahe's time slot.

Not many details about the same are out yet.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

