RIP! Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul passes away at the age of 80

MUMBAI: David Soul, best known for his part in the classic 1970s TV series 'Starsky & Hutch,' has died, according to his wife Helen Snell in a statement. "David Soul, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, died yesterday (4 January) after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," his wife stated.

"He shared many extraordinary gifts with the world as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend. His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

The reason for death was not disclosed. David Solberg, the actor was born in Chicago. Richard Solberg, his father, was an ordained minister as well as a professor of political science and history. He moved the family to Berlin, where the elder Solberg worked as a religious affairs advisor for the US High Commission and then as a senior representative for the Lutheran World Federation, a refugee help organization.

After graduating from high school, the actor was given the opportunity to sign a contract with the Chicago White Sox as an 18-year-old. However, during his second year of college, he opted to relocate to Mexico City with his family because his father had accepted a teaching position at Collegio American.

There, he learned Spanish and, almost by mistake, entered the entertainment industry. When he became active in a movement to rid Mexico of corruption, a group of students gave him a guitar and taught him indigenous music.

When he returned to the Midwest, he looked for work and was hired to sing folk songs at the Ten O'Clock Scholar, a coffee shop near the University of Minnesota where Bob Dylan had previously performed. He won the job because he was a "blond, blue-eyed Norwegian" who could sing Mexican folk music, according to his website.

He changed his surname to ‘Soul’ shortly after his divorce and began performing as ‘The Covered Man.’ After sending a photo of himself as ‘The Covered Man’ and an audition clip, he was signed without even meeting the William Morris entertainment agency. In the 1960s, his television appearances in ‘I Dream of Jeannie,’ ‘Star Trek,’ and ‘Flipper’ led to a prominent part as Joshua Bolt in the series ‘Here Come the Brides.’

While he is best recognized for his role in ‘Starsky & Hutch,’ Soul also participated in the Dirty Harry film ‘Magnum Force,’ which he claims helped him get cast in the hit show.

When 'Starsky & Hutch' was completed, Soul continued to work as an actor, but he never lost his first love, music. He had a hit with 'Don't Give Up on Us' in 1976 and went on to record five albums. In 2004, he and Glaser co-starred in the criminal comedy film adaptation of 'Starsky & Hutch,' playing detectives Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

