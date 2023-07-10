RIP! Wagh Bakri owner Parag Desai passes Away at 49 after street dogs attack him leading to brain hamorrhage

As per reports, Desai was rushed to Shelby Hospital on 15th October, after he slipped outside his residence while trying to fight off street dogs that pounced on him.
Parag Desai

MUMBAI: Parag Desai, who is the executive director at Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers, who own the tea brand Wagh Bakri, sadly passed away on October 22nd after he tried to fight off some street dogs. Parag was severely injured and fell, resulting in brain hemorrhage. 

As per reports, Desai was rushed to Shelby Hospital on 15th October, after he slipped outside his residence while trying to fight off street dogs that pounced on him. His fall was so bad that it led to brain hemorrhage. A security guard saw him and informed his family about it who then rushed him to the hospital. Desai was moved to Zydus hospital for an operation after a day at Shelby hospital. 

Gujarat Congress Chief and Rajya Sabha Member Shaktisinh Gohil offered his last respects to Parag Desai on social platform x writing, “Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner of Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India.”

Parag was the son of  Rasesh Desai, the Managing Director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Parag is survived by his wife and daughters Vidisha and Parisha.

Parag, who completed his MBA from Long Island University in the US, had spearheaded the company’s sales, marketing and export department for the group. He was also an expert tea taster and evaluator.

