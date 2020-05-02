Roadies fame Nikhil Sachdeva releases new song; funds will be contributed to PM Cares

MUMBAI: Actor, singer, lyricist and composer Nikhil Sachdeva, who also claimed the title of MTV's Roadies 11, released his song Bharat Bhagya Vidhata with a new dimension. Nikhil is selflessly donating the funds raised from his new song to The PM Cares Fund to help India fight Covid19 .

But giving is not just about making a donation but also about making a difference, believes Nikhil Sachdeva. This song is his contribution and an attempt to spread awareness in countrymen about this fatal virus.

He also posted the same on his social media account.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums