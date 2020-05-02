News

Roadies fame Nikhil Sachdeva releases new song; funds will be contributed to PM Cares

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 May 2020 09:04 PM

MUMBAI: Actor, singer, lyricist and composer Nikhil Sachdeva, who also claimed the title of MTV's Roadies 11, released his song Bharat Bhagya Vidhata with a new dimension. Nikhil is selflessly donating the funds raised from his new song to The PM Cares Fund to help India fight Covid19 . 

But giving is not just about making a donation but also about making a difference, believes Nikhil Sachdeva. This song is his contribution and an attempt to spread awareness in countrymen about this fatal virus.

He also posted the same on his social media account.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums

Tags Nikhil Sachdeva new song MTV Roadies 11 Bharat Bhagya Vidhata PM CARES Fund TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here