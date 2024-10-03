Rohit Roy opens up about his downfall in the industry; ‘Swabhimaan's success went into my head’

Rohit

MUMBAI: Rohit Roy is one of the most known and popular faces in the television industry. He had tasted true success and reached heights in the early part of his career. Now, recalling the old days, the actor reflects on his journey and admits that his arrogance and overconfidence cost him badly. 

Rohit’s debut show Swabhimaan was a huge hit and most people began to identify him with the show. The show’s success, the actor said, got into his head. He said, “When I came to this field, the show Swabhimaan became a huge hit. It was an overnight success. If I would have worked hard for this than I would have respected the process. I didn’t have a role to play in its success. It’s just something that I got by chance. I wasn’t a trained actor. It’s success went into my head. I started feeling that whatever I touch it would become gold.”

Rohit added, “At that time this unfiltered behaviour would not work because people were looking at me as a star. This behaviour isn’t acceptable by a star. I could have handled it better. But I was young and brash.”

For the unversed, Rohit Roy was featured in movies like Ankhon Mein Tum Ho, Koi Kisise Kum Nahin, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Kaabil and others. He is now seen as a Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s contestant.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits-FreePressJournal 

