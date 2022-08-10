Romantic! Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel share a video of them kissing and hugging in the balcony, netizens say, “Acting ki bhi hud hai”

MUMBAI :Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony among friends and family. The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.

After the lavish wedding festivities are done, and their romantic honeymoon to Bangkok, Thailand, the couple have finally reached Nairobi, Kenya, where they are currently staying.

The couple keep sharing mushy pictures and videos of each other and while some love them, others are trolling them for it. Recently, Dalljiet shared a video where the couple are seen kissing in what seems to be the balcony of their home.

Dalljiet captioned the video, “Bas yun hi mil jaate hain do jahaan … alag duniya aur alag raaste!

MAQTUB.”

One netizen commented on the post and wrote, “aar tum logo ne shadi real mein ki ya buss insta per reel banane ke liye content mile us liye ki hai” Another user wrote, “Enough of PDA and joy-show off. U don't need to prove all the time ur happiness to everyone!” one wrote, “Acting ki bhi hud h”

While haters will hate, there are those who have praised the couple for their romantic posts. One fan wrote, “This revives faith in destiny and love both” Another one wrote, “Zindegi may koi ek insan aisa Mil jaye Jo aap ko har pal ehsas dilaye k aap unke liye khas ho too baas aur Kya . So lucky both of you” One wrote, “ It feels so good and relaxed to see you happy and enjoying your life. Loved your simplicity Stay blessed both of you.”

Check out the post here;

