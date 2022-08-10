Romantic! Newly weds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel groove on their honeymoon, fans say “Beautiful couple..”

The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.
Dalljiet Kaur

Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony among friends and family. The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.

Now that the lavish wedding festivities are done, the couple has jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand for a relaxing and romantic honeymoon.

 

 

Sharing a clip from their fun honeyloon, Daljiet wrote, “Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr & Mrs Patel. Let’s call this one our “Honeymoon!"


Dalljiet has now shared a reel where she is dancing with Nikhil and captioned the post, “Singapore Slinging. Yes I know it’s a cliche, but it was a memorable experience!  credit goes to Vikram the iconic Raffles doorman!”

 

 

 

 


Fans had the sweetest message for the couple. One wrote, “Stay Happy Always”. Another wrote, “Beautiful Couple”, while one wrote, “God Bless You both”

Dalljiet was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon. Nikhil too was previously married and has two daughters from that marriage.

