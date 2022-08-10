Romantic! Newlyweds Krishna Mukerjee and Chirag Batliwalla paint the town red as they enjoy a romantic honeymoon in seychelles

MUMBAI: Popular Tv actress Krishna Mukherjee is a well known face in the Television industry. The actress tied the knot with her boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla on 13th March in a dreamy wedding in Goa. Her family and friends from the industry too attended the lavish wedding. After a Bengali wedding, they had a Parsi dinner night.

Chirag and Krishna have now reached the beautiful island of Seychelles where they are enjoying a fun, romantic and scenic honeymoon. Sharing some sizzling pictures from her trip on social media, Krishna wrote, “Green or blue, there is no where I would go without you… cause your my apple pie”

Fans of Krishna were quick to comment on her pictures. One fan wrote, “Wow you both are looking so cute together..you both are made for each other.” Another one wrote, “Cutest couple ever”, One user commented, “Made for each other, Rock on”

Talking about how she met her Chirag who is in Merchant Navy, Krishna had previously told a news portal, “We met through mutual friends in December last year and clicked instantly. He is not a part of this industry; he is in the Merchant Navy. I met him for the first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him.”

