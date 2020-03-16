Romantic! Paras Kanlawat shares an adorable picture of Tejran which is unmissable

The lovebirds are undoubtedly the most popular pair in tinsel town. They've been dating since they made their relationship public on Bigg Boss 15.
Romantic! Paras Kanlawat shares an adorable picture of Tejran which is unmissable

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to give aww-worthy moments to their fans by posting PDA moments on social media. 

Paras Kanlawat who plays the role Samar in popular show Anupamaa has shared a picture of Karan Kundrra video calling Tejasswi Prakash and it's all kinds of adorable.

Check out the video   

The lovebirds are undoubtedly the most popular pair in tinsel town. They've been dating since they made their relationship public on Bigg Boss 15. Fans affectionately refer to them as TejRan.

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their first-ever music video. ‘Rula Deti Hai’ has been sung by Yasser Desai and premiered on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. Fans loved their intimate scenes and couldn't get over the melodious song.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen as the jailer in Ekta Kapoor's 'Lock Upp'. He will be a part of Voot's 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'. Tejasswi playa the lead role of Pratha in the popular show 'Naagin 6' 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 21:00

Latest Video