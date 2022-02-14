Romantic! Yeh Rishta's Abhira gives Valentine's day special gifts for each other, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Abhimanyu and Akshara played by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are celebrating Valentine's day together. They both have a gifted exact same gift to each other. Take a look at this video right away.

Check out the video:

On-screen there is high voltage drama and conflicts between the characters but off-camera the whole cast share a great bond with each other. Moreover, fans are hoping that they succeed in convincing their families to accept their relationship.

Currently, Kairav and the Goenkas return home after the massive drama. Abhimanyu notices pain in Manish's arm due to stress but doesn't get a chance to react at that moment. After they leave Anisha confesses her feelings for Kairav while Anand feels ashamed of her and tells her that he wouldn't want to be called a runaway girl's father. Disheartened by his words Anisha voices her issues and the reason for leaving them, while speaking she falls unconscious in Abhimanyu's arms. After making her rest, Manjari reminds Abhi that he isn't doing it right with Akshu.

