Ronit Roy suggested that I should direct Jurm Aur Jazbaat; it was like him stealing words from my mouth: Aniruddh Dave

MUMBAI: Popular actor Aniruddh Dave has had some extremely good shows in his kitty and we cannot get over his acting skills in his projects.

Well, the actor was popularly known for his stint in Patiala Babes and was last seen in Shakti. The man recently turned a director with his debut Jurm Aur Jazbaat for Shemaroo TV starring Ronit Roy.

In an exclusive conversation with Aniruddh on turning director, he said, “Firstly, I am an actor and will always be one. I feel that I have a sense of technicalities and I am creative so I can venture into directing. This is my own production house. I was shooting for Shakti and Ronit (Roy) Da was shooting for one of his projects when I narrated him something. After listening to it, Ronit Da suggested that I should direct the project and it was like he stole words from my mouth! Since he has been doing a lot of films and OTT lately I thought of narrating it to him as he is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. The Shemaroo team was also there and they too were convinced. “

Talking about the core concept of Jurm Aur Jazbaat, Aniruddh said, “Nobody is a born criminal. It is the thought, emotions and the mental state which drives you to that level that you can do anything to get out of the situation. During the time of the pandemic, I thought about a lot of concepts and we brainstormed about why does a criminal engage in crime which is sometimes intentional and sometimes it is not! How emotions dominate the psyche of a person which drives him to commit crime not thinking about the repercussions.”

Well said Aniruddh! (Also Read: Prachi Thakur and Gauransh Bhardwaj roped in for Pratigya 2)