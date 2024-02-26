Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla set relationship goals with captivating staycation snapshots

Rubina posted a beautiful video of herself and her husband Abhinav Shukla to social media with the caption, "This says it all." Walking together and spending quality time, the couple was spotted enjoying a drink, snapping selfies, and going for a walk.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:06
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is ecstatic about her twins' arrival and is enjoying the pleasures of being a new mother. Together with her husband Abhinav Shukla, she welcomed twin girls into their family and gave them the affectionate names Jeeva and Edhaa. The actress gave fans a peek of her vacay with her twins and hubby Abhinav Shukla.

(Also read: Must Read! Rubina Dilaik opens up about life's transformations after welcoming twins Edhaa and Jeeva; Says ‘Maa banne ke baad zindagi itna zyada badal…’)

Rubina posted a beautiful video of herself and her husband Abhinav Shukla to social media with the caption, "This says it all." Walking together and spending quality time, the couple was spotted enjoying a drink, snapping selfies, and going for a walk. Rubina donned an orange ensemble, her makeup consisting of nude lips and golden eyeshadow. Her hair was let loose, and she wore golden earrings. In the meantime, the footage showed Abhinav donning a black shirt.

In the past, Rubina shared glimpses of her family moments on Instagram, sharing priceless moments with her mother Shakuntla Dilaik and the infants. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is seen in the pictures lounging in the sun with her mother and daughters. Jeeva and Edhaa's faces are covered in heart emoticons.

Another picture shows the actress and Abhinav enjoying a calm moment together while drinking. Rubina is seen holding one of her daughters as her mother is holding the other, emphasizing the duties of her mother. In the final picture, Rubina can be seen having fun while enjoying a mouthwatering plate of spaghetti. In addition to the images, the actress wrote, "Family that travels together stays together. Radisson Resort and Spa Lonavala, you guys were amazing hosts."

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina happily accepted parenthood when they brought twin children into their home in November 2023. The couple planned a hawan and puja ceremony to commemorate their girls' one-month birthdays and took a family photo. Rubina shared pictures from the event, showing off her joy. She disclosed that their girls celebrated the auspicious day of Gurpurab, which marks the beginning of their month, by asking for prayers for the baby angels.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik first met on the sets of Chhoti Bahu. They were only friends at first, but as time went on, their bond grew. They decided to take their relationship to the next level after dating for several years. On July 21, 2018, a lavish wedding ceremony brought Rubina and Abhinav together in matrimony as their journey came to an end.

(Also read: Whoa! Rubina Dilaik reveals her sweet inspiration behind losing 11 kgs of weight in 55 days post delivering her twins)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla

Rubina Dilaik Bigg Boss OTT Abhinav Shukla Rahul Vaidya Jasmin Bhasin Rakhi Sawant Bollywood TV news Digital News Salman Khan Choti Bahu Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show Bharti Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dabangii SPOILER: Arya's journey takes a SURPRISING turn upon meeting Yug
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Shocking!Vandana accused of causing Vedika's miscarriage
MUMBAI: Star Plus' new series, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, explores the intricacies of love and relationships against the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Oh No! Akka Saheb announces that she has decided she will no longer be part of the reception function
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Jhanak Spoiler: Interesting! Anirudh pretends to be Angry to shield Jhanak
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Jhanak Spoiler: Exposed! Tejas exposes Anirudh's shocking truth
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Jhanak SPOILER: Jhanak's sharp response leads Anirudh into hot water
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Priya
Jawan actress Priya Mani buys luxury Mercedes Benz worth Rs 74.20 Lakhs
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mannara Chopra
Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra meets THIS adorable former contestant of the show; WATCH VIDEO
Hiba Nawab and Aashna Kishore
Jhanak's Hiba Nawab and Aashna Kishore give us a glimpse what they will look like 40 years later, WATCH VIDEO
Shehzad
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Shehzad Shaikh opens up on taking inspiration from actors like Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget
Sargun
Sargun Mehta REVEALS the reason why she hasn't met Shah Rukh Khan yet
Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare
Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti nearly drops Aishwarya Khare on the floor; WATCH VIDEO
Shakti
Shakti Arora REVEALS his grandfather's lack of belief in him, Sheds light on nepotism in the TV industry