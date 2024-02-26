Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla set relationship goals with captivating staycation snapshots

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is ecstatic about her twins' arrival and is enjoying the pleasures of being a new mother. Together with her husband Abhinav Shukla, she welcomed twin girls into their family and gave them the affectionate names Jeeva and Edhaa. The actress gave fans a peek of her vacay with her twins and hubby Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina posted a beautiful video of herself and her husband Abhinav Shukla to social media with the caption, "This says it all." Walking together and spending quality time, the couple was spotted enjoying a drink, snapping selfies, and going for a walk. Rubina donned an orange ensemble, her makeup consisting of nude lips and golden eyeshadow. Her hair was let loose, and she wore golden earrings. In the meantime, the footage showed Abhinav donning a black shirt.

In the past, Rubina shared glimpses of her family moments on Instagram, sharing priceless moments with her mother Shakuntla Dilaik and the infants. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is seen in the pictures lounging in the sun with her mother and daughters. Jeeva and Edhaa's faces are covered in heart emoticons.

Another picture shows the actress and Abhinav enjoying a calm moment together while drinking. Rubina is seen holding one of her daughters as her mother is holding the other, emphasizing the duties of her mother. In the final picture, Rubina can be seen having fun while enjoying a mouthwatering plate of spaghetti. In addition to the images, the actress wrote, "Family that travels together stays together. Radisson Resort and Spa Lonavala, you guys were amazing hosts."

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina happily accepted parenthood when they brought twin children into their home in November 2023. The couple planned a hawan and puja ceremony to commemorate their girls' one-month birthdays and took a family photo. Rubina shared pictures from the event, showing off her joy. She disclosed that their girls celebrated the auspicious day of Gurpurab, which marks the beginning of their month, by asking for prayers for the baby angels.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik first met on the sets of Chhoti Bahu. They were only friends at first, but as time went on, their bond grew. They decided to take their relationship to the next level after dating for several years. On July 21, 2018, a lavish wedding ceremony brought Rubina and Abhinav together in matrimony as their journey came to an end.

