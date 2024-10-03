Rubina Dilaik opens up on her friendship with Faisal Shaikh; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik, a new mother in the industry, is busy raising her twins. The actress does make time for personal relaxation. Recently, she and her friend Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr. Faisu, shot an intriguing podcast. In addition to discussing her friendship with the actor and social media star, she recorded a video for her YouTube channel about the same topic.

Rubina talked about her friendship with Faisal Shaikh on her YouTube vlogs. She disclosed that one of the few friends she has made in her professional life is Faisu. She said that she always makes time for her friends and that because she was pregnant, she had to postpone conducting the podcast when Faisu contacted her a few months ago. She believed she ought to undertake the podcast when the social media influencer got in touch with her again.

Rubina added that Faisu is her best friend and that the two of them created wonderful moments while filming Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The pair gave outstanding performances in both shows.

Rubina admitted in her vlog that she was running late for the podcast and that she had to get there quickly. To get on time for the shoot, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress hurried through her skincare and makeup regimen. Her children Jeeva and Edha got up early, so she didn't have time to eat breakfast, so she had to bring it and eat during the shoot. In the video, Faisu gave Rubina credit for arriving on time. This pleased Dilaik.

After waiting a long time for Faisal Shaikh to show up for their meeting, Rubina Dilaik expressed her disbelief. Pulling Faisu's leg amusingly as he attempted to protect himself, she complained about the same thing. The Bigg Boss 14 winner was given a promise by Faisal that he would finally visit her.

Rubina Dilaik made an appearance on Mr. Faisu's podcast, where they discussed raising children, reality TV, friendships, and other topics. The Chhoti Bahu actress also suggested that Faisu enter Bigg Boss and show up as himself to win the competition. The actress also expressed her opinion that award shows are unfair and that she avoids them.

In his remarks, Faisu talked about the Bigg Boss winner and how the show has changed the show's focus from personality. He said that the winner these days depends on the fan base of the competitors rather than the deserving contestant.

Rubina stated in the podcast with Faisu that she would never give up on television. She declared that she is willing to perform and amuse the audience on any platform.

Rubina revealed to Faisu that she had a YouTube account when the platform first launched as part of her vlogging adventure. She also discussed the value of her vlogs and mentioned that she uses her YouTube channel as a video diary to record her recollections.

Credit- Pinkvilla