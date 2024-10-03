Rubina Dilaik opens up on her friendship with Faisal Shaikh; Read on to know more!

Rubina talked about her friendship with Faisal Shaikh on her YouTube vlogs. She disclosed that one of the few friends she has made in her professional life is Faisu. She said that she always makes time for her friends and that because she was pregnant, she had to postpone conducting the podcast when Faisu contacted her a few months ago.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 07:15
Rubina

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik, a new mother in the industry, is busy raising her twins. The actress does make time for personal relaxation. Recently, she and her friend Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr. Faisu, shot an intriguing podcast. In addition to discussing her friendship with the actor and social media star, she recorded a video for her YouTube channel about the same topic.

Also read: Must Read! Rubina Dilaik opens up about life's transformations after welcoming twins Edhaa and Jeeva; Says ‘Maa banne ke baad zindagi itna zyada badal…’

Rubina talked about her friendship with Faisal Shaikh on her YouTube vlogs. She disclosed that one of the few friends she has made in her professional life is Faisu. She said that she always makes time for her friends and that because she was pregnant, she had to postpone conducting the podcast when Faisu contacted her a few months ago. She believed she ought to undertake the podcast when the social media influencer got in touch with her again.

Rubina added that Faisu is her best friend and that the two of them created wonderful moments while filming Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The pair gave outstanding performances in both shows.

Rubina admitted in her vlog that she was running late for the podcast and that she had to get there quickly. To get on time for the shoot, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress hurried through her skincare and makeup regimen. Her children Jeeva and Edha got up early, so she didn't have time to eat breakfast, so she had to bring it and eat during the shoot. In the video, Faisu gave Rubina credit for arriving on time. This pleased Dilaik.

After waiting a long time for Faisal Shaikh to show up for their meeting, Rubina Dilaik expressed her disbelief. Pulling Faisu's leg amusingly as he attempted to protect himself, she complained about the same thing. The Bigg Boss 14 winner was given a promise by Faisal that he would finally visit her.

Rubina Dilaik made an appearance on Mr. Faisu's podcast, where they discussed raising children, reality TV, friendships, and other topics. The Chhoti Bahu actress also suggested that Faisu enter Bigg Boss and show up as himself to win the competition. The actress also expressed her opinion that award shows are unfair and that she avoids them.

In his remarks, Faisu talked about the Bigg Boss winner and how the show has changed the show's focus from personality. He said that the winner these days depends on the fan base of the competitors rather than the deserving contestant.

Rubina stated in the podcast with Faisu that she would never give up on television. She declared that she is willing to perform and amuse the audience on any platform.

Rubina revealed to Faisu that she had a YouTube account when the platform first launched as part of her vlogging adventure. She also discussed the value of her vlogs and mentioned that she uses her YouTube channel as a video diary to record her recollections.

Also read: Whoa! Rubina Dilaik reveals her sweet inspiration behind losing 11 kgs of weight in 55 days post delivering her twins

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla

Rubina Dilaik Bigg Boss OTT Abhinav Shukla Rahul Vaidya Jasmin Bhasin Rakhi Sawant Bollywood TV news Digital News Salman Khan Choti Bahu Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show Bharti Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kavya Spoiler: Kavya shocks Badi Amma by completing the challenge thrown by the latter
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma. According to the...
Nasirr Khan reveals Salman Khan was labeled 'Flop Actor' to his Face, Shares Shah Rukh Khan's humble beginnings
MUMBAI: The actor Nasir Khan has shared anecdotes about Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir as well as how they lived in...
Kavya Spoiler: Kavya wants justice for her sister, Adhiraj wants to save his brother
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma. According to the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Akka Saheb tries to get Ishaan and Savi perform the ritual
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Prabhas' movie Darling was initially offered to Rana Daggubati; Details inside!
MUMBAI: Actor Prabhas is making news again as he works on his next movie, Kalki 2898 AD. His romantic film Darling from...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Akka Saheb tries to get Ishaan and Savi perform the ritual
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Nasirr
Nasirr Khan reveals Salman Khan was labeled 'Flop Actor' to his Face, Shares Shah Rukh Khan's humble beginnings
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si fame Karan Veer Mehra discusses challenges faced by the show amidst competitive time slots
Rupali
Here are television actresses who have side hustles, take a look
Priyamvada
Exclusive! Katha Ankahee fame Priyamvada Singh to be seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Munawar
Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui in all praises for Nitanshi Goel's Performance in 'Laapataa Ladies', says 'Its a treat to watch the film
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani appendicitis surgery is successful wife says doctor advised two weeks of rest
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani’s mother suggests a smart business idea as an alternative career option!