Rubina Dilaik wants to relive her Bigg Boss days; Read further to know more

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans showered a lot of love and support to her.

Post her Bigg Boss journey; she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.

She was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she was seen showcasing her dancing skills.

The actress gave great performances and impressed the judges with her dancing skills and emerged as the finalist of the show.

ALSO READ : Telly actress Rubina Dilaik SLAMS her Instagram account's hacker stating: "Use Your Energy On The Crisis The Nation Is Going Through", READ

The show has since come to an end, and now the fans miss watching her on screen.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps posting about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Recently, the actress has been missing her Bigg Boss days as she shared a video in which one can see how the actress is eating at every point, and then in the background, Bigg Boss is giving a voiceover about what is the time and day.

The video will definitely give you the vibe of Bigg Boss because of the voice. This video also seems to suggest that the actress is a foodie and loves to eat.

The video will definitely bring a smile to your face and will take you back to Rubina’s good old days in Bigg Boss.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Telly actress Rubina Dilaik SLAMS her Instagram account's hacker stating: "Use Your Energy On The Crisis The Nation Is Going Through", READ