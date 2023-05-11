Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Contestant Nishtha Sharma bags her second OG song-‘Forever Wala Ishq’, composed by Anu Malik

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 01:49
Nishtha

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will see an entertainment extravaganza as the legendary Bollywood actor- Mithun Chakraborty will be seen visiting as a special guest. Every week of this season, one lucky contestant seizes the golden opportunity to record and perform an original single, and Sunday, November 5th, marks the release of the next OG song, titled 'Forever Wala Ishq.' This soulful composition is sung by contestant Nishtha Sharma and composed by the show's esteemed judge, Anu Malik.
 
Remarkably, this isn't the first time Nishtha has had the privilege to record an original song; She is amongst those rare contestants whose calibre has landed her this coveted opportunity a second time, within the same season - that too in a span of just two weeks. Following her impressive performance, Nishtha expressed that this was a dream come true, as she had the honor of working with the renowned composer Anu Malik for her OG single this time around. Furthermore, the special guest for the evening, Mithun Chakraborty, also lauded her talent and even commemorated the moment with a clapboard click before her exceptional performance.
 
Anu Malik Said, “From the very first day, I really wanted to work with Nishtha because she is one of the finest singers on the show. I also believe that she has the makings of a successful playback singer. In fact, Nishtha knows how to bring variation, modulation, and style while performing, which certainly hints that a star is rising. Lastly, I would like to say, she’s done complete justice to my composition. God bless her!”

While Nishtha Sharma’s musical performance was loved by all, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch who will become the next OG performer of the week!
 
To witness this special episode, tune into Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma, this Saturday and Sunday, at 9 p.m. only on Zee TV!

Sa re ga ma pa Nishtha Sharma Anu Malik Mithun Chakraborty Forever Wala Ishq OG Zee TV TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 01:49

