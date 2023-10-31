SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Actor Mithun Chakraborty to grace the upcoming episode

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television and now the audience are loving the new season and the talent on the show is commendable. As per sources, Mithun Chakraborty will be gracing the show and the contestants would be giving him a tribute.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 18:03
Mithun

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Once again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya this time.

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The new season has begun and the fans gave it thumbs up and are loving the contestants on the show.

( ALSO READ : Madhuri Dixit cooks Ukadiche Modak on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

As per sources, Mithun Chakraborty will be gracing the show where he would be interacting  with the judges and the contestants of the show.

The contestants would be singing his song and would be giving him tribute through the beautiful songs he has given to the film industry.

This will be the first time that the actor would be coming on the show for this season.

This year the talent on the show is commendable and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Well, the contestant would be super excited and nervous to perform in front of the legendary actor.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Madhuri Dixit Recreates 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Zee TV Zee 5 Aditya Narayan Sooraj Barjatya Rajveer Deol Paloma Avnish S Barjatya Dono Neeti Mohan Anu Malik Himesh Reshammiya TellyChakkar Gadar 2 Simrat Kaur Utkarsh Sharma Anandji Virji Shah Shanta Ben Shah Mithun Chakraborty
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 18:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Suspense! Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? Netizens feel the actress seems to be hiding her baby bump, check it out?
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples...
Wow! 12th Fail depicts the real life love story of IPS Manoj Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi
MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film 12th Fail is doing well at the box office. Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead...
Must Read! Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan, “you don’t realize when you have done damage to the kids”
MUMBAI : Sohail Khan who is better known as Salman Khan’s younger brother has had a short career in the film industry....
Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Upcoming twists! Sanju requests Neeti to change her mind about leaving the house, Parineet confesses about fasting for Sanju
MUMBAI: Colors' show “Parineetii” is doing well. The audience loves the show and they are connected to the stars of the...
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Actor Mithun Chakraborty to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television....
Recent Stories
Anushka
Suspense! Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? Netizens feel the actress seems to be hiding her baby bump, check it out?
Latest Video
Related Stories
TEMTATION ISLAND INDIA SEAOSN 1
Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar to participate in the show?
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Cupid strikes between KhanZaadi and Abhihsek Kumar as they build up a new relationship
Congratulations
Congratulations: Team Teri Meri Doriyaann completes 300 episodes!
Khyati Keswani
Exclusive! I really hope that I get a chance to challenge myself as an actor yet again and play a substantial role: Khyati Keswani on making an exit from Kumkum Bhagya
Indraneel Bhattacharya
Exclusive! Shantanu’s character has many layers and the character will slowly transition to a stronger one soon: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Indraneel Bhattacharya
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?