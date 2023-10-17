Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31 : Exclusive! Gadar 2 cast Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma to grace the show

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television and now the audience are loving the new season and the talent on the show is commendable. As per sources, Gadar 2 cast Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma will be gracing the upcoming episode.
SA RE GA MA

Yaariyan 2 is an upcoming movie starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri and  Meezaan Jafri.

The show is all set to release on 20th October 2023 and the fans are excited to see the new installment.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

One again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya this time.

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The new season has begun and the fans gave it thumbs up and are loving the contestants on the show.

ALSO READ : Madhuri Dixit Recreates 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

As per sources, Gadar 2 cast Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma will be gracing the upcoming episode.

They would be interacting with the contestants, judges and host and the host and will be having a fun time on the show.

The contestants will be singing songs of Gadar 1 and 2 and will be taking the audience on a soulful episode.

This year the talent on the show is commendable and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

ALSO READ : Madhuri Dixit cooks Ukadiche Modak on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

 
 

