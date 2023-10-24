SA RE GA MA PA Season 31 : Exclusive! Veteran music director Anandji Virji Shah and wife Shanta Ben Shah to grace the upcoming episode

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The audience are loving the new season and the talent on the show is commendable. As per sources, Veteran music director Anandji Virji Shah and his wife Shanta Ben Shah are to grace the upcoming show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 21:10
Anandji

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Once again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya this time.

ALSO READ : Madhuri Dixit cooks Ukadiche Modak on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The new season has begun and the fans gave it thumbs up and are loving the contestants on the show.

As per sources, Veteran music director Anandji Virji Shah and his wife Shanta Ben Shah to grace the upcoming show.

The contestant would be singing his songs and he would be guiding them and would give them tips on how to perform better.

This year the talent on the show is commendable and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Well, the contestant would be super excited and nervous to perform in front of the legendary music director.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Madhuri Dixit Recreates 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

 

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Zee TV Zee 5 Aditya Narayan Sooraj Barjatya Rajveer Deol Paloma Avnish S Barjatya Dono Neeti Mohan Anu Malik Himesh Reshammiya TellyChakkar Gadar 2 Simrat Kaur Utkarsh Sharma Anandji Virji Shah Shanta Ben Shah
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 21:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! The final season of 'The Crown' focuses on the tradegy of Princess Diana
MUMBAI: “This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen.”So says Dominic West as Prince Charles in...
What! This is what Scarlett Johansson has to say about her face being used in fake s*x clips, that reach upto 1.5 million views
MUMBAI: Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been both a boon and a curse for humankind. It can help people in their...
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is the man who knows his target audience. The audience who love flying cars and insane comedies....
OMG! Police arrests BTS singer V's stalker, who followed him into his apartment
MUMBAI: On Friday, the Gangnam Police of Seoul, South Korea arrested a stalker who visited BTS singer V aka Kim...
Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain talks about seeing Sumbul in the maker’s office, “…I didn’t recognize her…”
MUMBAI:lVinay Jain is a popular face in the world of entertainment. He is mostly recognized for his show Yeh Rishta Kya...
Exclusive! Sumeet Vyas feels overwhelmed by audience reaction for Permanent roommates, opens up about his character in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
MUMBAI: Sumeet Vyas is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian film industry. This year, till now, he has...
Recent Stories
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Scarlett
What! This is what Scarlett Johansson has to say about her face being used in fake s*x clips, that reach upto 1.5 million views
kim
OMG! Police arrests BTS singer V's stalker, who followed him into his apartment
Vinay
Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain talks about seeing Sumbul in the maker’s office, “…I didn’t recognize her…”
Maahi
Feisty and fearless - Sony Entertainment Television introduces viewers to Arya, in Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi
Aashka Goradia
Congratulations: Aashka Goradia delivers a baby boy!
Kavya
"Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Fiery Obstacle Arises on Adhiraj and Kavya's Path"