SA RE GA MA PA Season 31 : Exclusive! Veteran music director Anandji Virji Shah and wife Shanta Ben Shah to grace the upcoming episode

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Once again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya this time.

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The new season has begun and the fans gave it thumbs up and are loving the contestants on the show.

As per sources, Veteran music director Anandji Virji Shah and his wife Shanta Ben Shah to grace the upcoming show.

The contestant would be singing his songs and he would be guiding them and would give them tips on how to perform better.

This year the talent on the show is commendable and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Well, the contestant would be super excited and nervous to perform in front of the legendary music director.

