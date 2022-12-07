Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Amazing! This is how the cast and crew of SNS 2 shot their last episode!

Actress Deepali Saini aka Shakuni recently went live on her social media and showed how they all shot for the last episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

Well, there is no hidden truth that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will be going off-air soon. The entire cast and crew are a bit emotional about the show going off-air, but they made sure to make their last day memorable and thus they rejoiced on the last day of the shoot.

Actress Deepali Saini aka Shakuni recently went live on her social media and showed how they all shot for the last episode.

But amid all, we saw the bridal avatars of Gehna aka Sneha Jain and Surya aka Gautam Vig.

Have a look!

But as reported earlier, we exclusively learnt that there would be a huge twist in the storyline. There might be a sequence wherein the groom will be changed. So, instead of Agastya, Surya will get married to Gehna and in this way, it might turn out to be the climax scene.

Well, how excited are you to see the upcoming track and how much are you going to miss this show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

