Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive!Nityam finds out about Saavi plan’s to find Raksham!

Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience's attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.



Previously we saw that When in the Goyal residence, Saavi told Nutan and Brijesh about Raksham. The court sent Nutan a notice, but she kept it from Saavi. Saavi advised her to locate Raksham Dalmia before Maha Shivaratri because she couldn't allow this shradh puja to take place. On the other hand, Shivam questioned Krishna about Vedika's ability to plan his shradh puja.

Brijesh and Ratna were notified by Nutan that Rishikesh had allegedly claimed ownership of the house in a court notification.

Thasvi helped Saavi get information about an orphanage. She discovered Dimpy is responsible for Thusar's situation. So she went up to Dimpy. Dimpy agreed that she did it to reclaim Himesh's affection and trust.

She stated that she is aware that Saavi is also keeping information from Dalmias.

Saavi becomes very cautious after which.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Saavi is trying to find Raksham, but Dimpi spoils her plans and tells Nityam everything.

Nityam will now confront Saavi and lash out at her for trying to cause pain to the family.

Will this drive a bigger a wedge between Saavi and Nityam?

