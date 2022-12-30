Sab TV’s Alibaba : Daastaan-E-Kabul to get a new lead with Abhishek Nigam coming on board?

MUMBAI : We have another update on the actress’s death. The television industry is shook by the news of Tunisha’s Sharma death and are mourning her young life that is lost to the world. She was working on Sab TV’s show, Alibaba: Daastaan-E-Kabul.

The news that Tunisha Sharma passed away has completely shaken the TV industry and it mourns the death of the young actress. She was just 20 years old and was found hanging in co-star Sheezan Khan’s makeup room. Sheezan Khan is arrested for abetment of suicide of the actress.

After the arrest, Sheezan’s role in the show has landed in jeopardy and now he is reportedly going to be replaced by the makers with Abhishek Nigam. However, there is still no confirmation on the same from the side of the makers.

Sheezan’s police custody has been extended since the interrogation was not over by Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tunisha’s mother claims that the actor cheated on Tunisha and they were together. According to police officers, Sheezan came up with different theories for breaking up with Tunisha and even broke down during investigation.

